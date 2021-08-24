Advertisement

General Brown boys’ soccer team hits the turf early

By Mel Busler
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Monday was day number one of preseason practice for area high school sports teams.

The General Brown boys’ soccer teams was one of the first teams to hit the field Monday.

The Lions were on the turf beginning at 7 a.m.

Coach Jose Bernier is taking over the varsity reins from Phil Jenner this year.

He says it’s great to have a “normal” fall season again.

“It’s about time that we go back to normalcy,” he said.

You can hear more from the coach in the video above.

