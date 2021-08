THREE MILE BAY, New York (WWNY) - Marilyn Bourcy, 93, of Three Mile Bay passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021 at the Hospice Residence of Jefferson County.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter, NY. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. August 27th at the Dexter Cemetery. There are no calling hours.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.