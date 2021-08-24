Henderson hosts Summer Fest this weekend
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - The Henderson Historical Society is hosting a fun event this weekend.
Co-coordinators Dori Glazer and Gail Smith talked about the Henderson Summer Fest on 7 News This Morning.
The event is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 28 at the Henderson Historical and Recreation Park.
There will be vendors, live music, a taco truck, and goats.
You can call 315-938-5542 to learn more or you can visit the Henderson Free Library’s Facebook page.
