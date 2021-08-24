Hochul directs universal masking in schools, overhaul of state’s sexual harassment policies

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Fighting the delta variant of COVID-19 and getting children safely back in school are among Governor Kathy Hochul’s top priorities.

She made her first policy speech Tuesday afternoon, about 15 hours after being sworn in as New York’s first female governor.

“None of us want a rerun of last year’s horrors of COVID-19,” she said. “Therefore, we will take corrective steps to prevent that from happening.”

She said all school personnel should either be vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing.

“New York is launching a back-to-school COVID-19 testing program to make testing for students and staff widely available and convenient,” she said. “I’m also immediately directing the Department of Health to institute universal masking for anyone entering our schools. Later this week, I’ll announce a series of school-related policies that will be concise and consistent, giving the school districts what they have been asking for.”

Former Governor Andrew Cuomo decided against issuing state policies for schools, instead telling educators to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.

Hochul said New Yorkers can expect state vaccine requirements soon.

She said she’s prepared to reopen the state’s mass vaccination sites to make sure the vaccinated have access to booster shots.

She criticized the roll out of rental relief programs, saying she wants “no more excuses and delays” for getting the money out to those who need it.

Hochul takes over the reins after Cuomo resigned amid a sexual harassment scandal.

On Tuesday, she said she’s directing an overhaul of state government policies on sexual harassment and ethics “starting with requiring that all training to be done live instead of allowing people to click their way through a class. A new era of transparency will be one of my hallmarks of my administration. To me it’s very simple, we’ll focus on open, ethical governing that New Yorkers will trust. I will direct state entities to review their compliance with state transparency laws and provide a public report on their findings.”

Hochul said she wants to have a fresh and collaborative approach to provide a new relationship between the state and elected officials across New York.

