Hochul pledges to restore New Yorkers’ confidence in state government

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - “I want people to believe in their government again,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a formal swearing-in ceremony Tuesday morning.

“It’s important to me that people have faith,” she said.

Hochul was officially sworn in shortly after midnight as the state’s 57th governor and the first woman to hold that position.

She takes over from Andrew Cuomo, who resigned rather than facing impeachment over allegations of sexual harassment from several women.

“Our strength comes from the faith and the confidence of the people who put us in these offices,” Hochul said, “and I take that very seriously.”

In her first public appearance as governor, Hochul said her administration will set a different tone in state government, in contrast with Cuomo’s combative style.

“I’m looking forward to a fresh, collaborative approach,” she said. “That’s how I’ve always conducted myself, it will be nothing new for me, but it’s something I plan on introducing to the state Capitol.”

Hochul inherits a slew of problems from the previous administration, which was criticized for inaction after the allegations surfaced earlier this year.

Hochul briefly outlined her agenda: combatting COVID, getting direct aid to New Yorkers more quickly, and changing the culture of Albany.

She said she will address these and other priorities in detail when she speaks to the state at 3 p.m.

Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks to reporters and state officials following a formal swearing-in ceremony Tuesday morning. (WWNY)

