Advertisement

Hochul pledges to restore New Yorkers’ confidence in state government

Kathy Hochul was formally sworn in as New York's 57th governor in a ceremony Tuesday. She was...
Kathy Hochul was formally sworn in as New York's 57th governor in a ceremony Tuesday. She was officially sworn in during a private ceremony shortly after midnight.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - “I want people to believe in their government again,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a formal swearing-in ceremony Tuesday morning.

“It’s important to me that people have faith,” she said.

Hochul was officially sworn in shortly after midnight as the state’s 57th governor and the first woman to hold that position.

She takes over from Andrew Cuomo, who resigned rather than facing impeachment over allegations of sexual harassment from several women.

“Our strength comes from the faith and the confidence of the people who put us in these offices,” Hochul said, “and I take that very seriously.”

In her first public appearance as governor, Hochul said her administration will set a different tone in state government, in contrast with Cuomo’s combative style.

“I’m looking forward to a fresh, collaborative approach,” she said. “That’s how I’ve always conducted myself, it will be nothing new for me, but it’s something I plan on introducing to the state Capitol.”

Hochul inherits a slew of problems from the previous administration, which was criticized for inaction after the allegations surfaced earlier this year.

Hochul briefly outlined her agenda: combatting COVID, getting direct aid to New Yorkers more quickly, and changing the culture of Albany.

She said she will address these and other priorities in detail when she speaks to the state at 3 p.m.

Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks to reporters and state officials following a formal swearing-in...
Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks to reporters and state officials following a formal swearing-in ceremony Tuesday morning.(WWNY)

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Williams, a FedEx driver and father of seven, was killed by gunfire in Jackson,...
Police: FedEx driver shot and killed while in vehicle
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County sees population loss
Fire
Home heavily damaged in Harrisville fire
A nurse prepares a shot of the vaccine against COVID-19.
Hospitals worry about ‘staffing crisis’ over unvaccinated workers
After a courageous battle with cancer, Ryan passed away at Canton-Potsdam Hospital on Thursday...
Sergeant Ryan P. Shelly, 45, of Hannawa Falls

Latest News

Ogdensburg mayor MIke Skelly (file photo).
O’burg residents sue mayor over Facebook access
Henderson Summer Fest
Henderson hosts Summer Fest this weekend
Farm OPS Program
Program helps veterans and transitioning soldiers find careers in agricu;ture
'The Resilient' at Jefferson Community College
‘The Resilient’ to perform at JCC next month