Joan K. Soderquist, 70, of Watertown died Monday, August 23,2021, at Hospice of Jefferson County. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Joan K. Soderquist, 70, of Watertown died Monday, August 23,2021, at Hospice of Jefferson County.

She was born in Watertown December 2, 1950, daughter of Vernon A. and Mary O’Donnell Keegan. She was a 1969 graduate of Watertown High School and attended Vassar College from 1969 - 1972. Joan married Carl R. Soderquist on February 14, 1988 and he died March 4, 1993.

Joan worked one year for Marine Midland Bank. In 1973 she started her career with NYSDOT, retiring as a Civil Engineer in 2005. She was a member and past officer at Elks Lodge 496, was Elk of the Year in 2010, and Citizen of the Year in 2020. She had a patron membership with the Jefferson County Historical Society and was a member of the Jefferson County Genealogical Society.

Joan is survived by her brother, Mark F. and Cynthia D. Keegan, Marana, AZ; sister, Lauren K. and Douglas Shackleton, Montgomery, TX; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is predeceased by her parents.

Services will be held at the convenience of her family. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers donations in Joan’s name may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.