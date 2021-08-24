Advertisement

Karen Marie Price, 56, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Karen Marie Price, Watertown, passed away Wednesday, August 18th. She was 56 years old. The funeral service will be 2:00pm Friday, August 27th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Calling hours will precede the service at the funeral home beginning at 12:00pm. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

