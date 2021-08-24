In last official statement, Cuomo urges mandatory vaccinations

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Just a few hours before his resignation as governor took effect, Andrew Cuomo got one last word in about the coronavirus pandemic.

A year ago, Cuomo’s star was rising as he held daily briefings on the pandemic. His fall from grace started earlier this year, when several women accused him of sexual harassment.

In a statement around 5:30 p.m. Monday, the governor encouraged all state employers to require their employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

That came after the Food and Drug Administration gave its full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.

“This morning’s announcement that the federal Food and Drug Administration has fully approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccination eliminates any doubt in the science and efficacy of COVID vaccines,” Cuomo’s statement said.

In the wake of the decision, Cuomo said every single employer in the state should require their eligible employees to get vaccinated. He pointed out that the state already requires vaccinations for all its eligible government and health care employees.

“It’s past time for pleading and cajoling - the vaccines are safe, effective, free, and readily available,” Cuomo said. “The only way we’ll beat COVID once and for all is by getting every single eligible New Yorker vaccinated. No more excuses - let’s get it done, New York.”

Cuomo became New York’s ex-governor at 11:59 p.m. Kathy Hochul was officially sworn in as the state’s first female governor shortly after midnight.

