Advertisement

In last official statement, Cuomo urges mandatory vaccinations

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his resignation...
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his resignation earlier this month.(Seth Wenig | AP / Seth Wenig)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Just a few hours before his resignation as governor took effect, Andrew Cuomo got one last word in about the coronavirus pandemic.

A year ago, Cuomo’s star was rising as he held daily briefings on the pandemic. His fall from grace started earlier this year, when several women accused him of sexual harassment.

In a statement around 5:30 p.m. Monday, the governor encouraged all state employers to require their employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

That came after the Food and Drug Administration gave its full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.

“This morning’s announcement that the federal Food and Drug Administration has fully approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccination eliminates any doubt in the science and efficacy of COVID vaccines,” Cuomo’s statement said.

In the wake of the decision, Cuomo said every single employer in the state should require their eligible employees to get vaccinated. He pointed out that the state already requires vaccinations for all its eligible government and health care employees.

“It’s past time for pleading and cajoling - the vaccines are safe, effective, free, and readily available,” Cuomo said. “The only way we’ll beat COVID once and for all is by getting every single eligible New Yorker vaccinated. No more excuses - let’s get it done, New York.”

Cuomo became New York’s ex-governor at 11:59 p.m. Kathy Hochul was officially sworn in as the state’s first female governor shortly after midnight.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Williams, a FedEx driver and father of seven, was killed by gunfire in Jackson,...
Police: FedEx driver shot and killed while in vehicle
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County sees population loss
Fire
Home heavily damaged in Harrisville fire
A nurse prepares a shot of the vaccine against COVID-19.
Hospitals worry about ‘staffing crisis’ over unvaccinated workers
After a courageous battle with cancer, Ryan passed away at Canton-Potsdam Hospital on Thursday...
Sergeant Ryan P. Shelly, 45, of Hannawa Falls

Latest News

Tomorrow's Health
Tomorrow’s Health: school COID worries, opioid-related heart attacks & exercise for A-fib
In this Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with Somos...
What does full approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine mean?
Tomorrow's Health
COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. were initially rolled out under emergency use authorization,...
What to know as Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine fully approved by FDA