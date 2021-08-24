Linda L. Bartlett, 75, of Redwood

Linda L. Bartlett, 75, of Hart Flats Rd., passed away, Monday, August 23, 2021 at home. (Source: Funeral Home)

REDWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Linda L. Bartlett, 75, of Hart Flats Rd., passed away, Monday, August 23, 2021 at home.

Born on September 5, 1945 in Alexandria Bay, NY, she was a daughter of Maurice and Betty Reed Loomis and she attended Redwood High School.

Linda married George R. Bartlett on October 18, 1975 at the Plessis United Methodist Church with Rev. Edgar Hunter, officiating.

She worked many jobs over the years, Uncle Sam’s Boat Tours (Manager of the Belle) Alexandria Bay, NY, Linda’s Bait & Tackle Shop, Redwood, NY, and bartender for Bogie’s Beef & Ale, Stubby’s, Malone’s App Inn, all in Redwood, NY.

For the past 25 years she operated Linda’s Old-Fashioned Bakery and Café, Redwood, NY. Linda enjoyed playing the guitar, working in her flowerbeds, shopping at the stores and at home on the Home Shopping Network and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include her husband of 45 years, George; daughter, Selinda and Fran Bogenschutz, Clearwater, FL, daughter, Mary and John Cunningham, Gouverneur, NY, son, John and Sally Bartlett, Alexandria Bay, NY, daughter, Susan Miller and companion, Jeremy, Antwerp, NY; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Maurice “Bud” Loomis, sister, Laura and Curt Davis, sister, Lisa and Paul Ayen, brother, Dana and Ann Spies, all of Redwood, NY; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Her parents, a son, Duane M. Knight and a daughter, Annette F. Knight all passed away previously.

Funeral services will be 1 pm, Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY, with Rev. Frederica Webb, officiating. Burial will be in Redwood Cemetery, Redwood, NY.

Calling hours will be 11-1 pm, Thursday, prior to the service.

