Advertisement

Locals share their questions, hopes for Governor Hochul

Sipping from their coffee cups at Meme's Diner in Felts Mills, Bonnie and Jim Topping talk New...
Sipping from their coffee cups at Meme's Diner in Felts Mills, Bonnie and Jim Topping talk New York's first female governor.(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FELTS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - What do north country residents think of the new governor? We spoke with a few who have some questions and hopes for Governor Kathy Hochul.

Sipping from their coffee cups at Meme’s Diner in Felts Mills, Bonnie and Jim Topping talk New York’s first female governor.

“I hope she does a lot better than Cuomo did,” said Bonnie. “I don’t really know a lot about her, but I think we ought to give her an opportunity to see. She says she’s going to be a lot more open.”

Shortly after midnight Tuesday morning, former Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul was sworn in as governor.

“I don’t really care about the political party as much as I do what the individual is going to do for us as a family,” said Jim.

Some had questions for our new governor.

“Can she do what’s best for the entire state, not just New York City, but even our small folks up here,” asked Kirk Ventiquattro.

Being from western New York, Hochul has appealed to the upstate crowd. She’s even visited the north country on occasion. Just a few stops include the Antique Boat Museum in Clayton, Canton-Potsdam Hospital, and the Lewis County Fair.

Some hope she’ll make another stop before her term ends.

“She really needs to be a supporter of Fort Drum. Fort Drum is our lifeline. If she can do that, I say, ‘good for you,’” said Ventiquattro.

As New York turns a new page, some are still waiting for answers on the scandals that led to Cuomo’s resignation.

“I hope she even looks into the nursing home scandal that was, so we get satisfaction for those families that lost their loved ones during the COVID,” said Bonnie.

Customers at Meme’s Diner say they were hungry not only for food, but for change, and they’re willing to give the new governor a chance to sate that appetite.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Williams, a FedEx driver and father of seven, was killed by gunfire in Jackson,...
Police: FedEx driver shot and killed while in vehicle
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County sees population loss
A nurse prepares a shot of the vaccine against COVID-19.
Hospitals worry about ‘staffing crisis’ over unvaccinated workers
Fire
Home heavily damaged in Harrisville fire
After a courageous battle with cancer, Ryan passed away at Canton-Potsdam Hospital on Thursday...
Sergeant Ryan P. Shelly, 45, of Hannawa Falls

Latest News

GF Default - WWNY 7 News This Morning M-F 530a
More testing of streaming live
Downtown Clayton
Area businesses eagerly await return of Canadian customers
WWNY
Fibonacci Art Gallery to host open house
WWNY North country jobless rate could hit 20 to 30 percent, official says
North country jobless rates show continued improvement