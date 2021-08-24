Locals share their questions, hopes for Governor Hochul

FELTS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - What do north country residents think of the new governor? We spoke with a few who have some questions and hopes for Governor Kathy Hochul.

Sipping from their coffee cups at Meme’s Diner in Felts Mills, Bonnie and Jim Topping talk New York’s first female governor.

“I hope she does a lot better than Cuomo did,” said Bonnie. “I don’t really know a lot about her, but I think we ought to give her an opportunity to see. She says she’s going to be a lot more open.”

Shortly after midnight Tuesday morning, former Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul was sworn in as governor.

“I don’t really care about the political party as much as I do what the individual is going to do for us as a family,” said Jim.

Some had questions for our new governor.

“Can she do what’s best for the entire state, not just New York City, but even our small folks up here,” asked Kirk Ventiquattro.

Being from western New York, Hochul has appealed to the upstate crowd. She’s even visited the north country on occasion. Just a few stops include the Antique Boat Museum in Clayton, Canton-Potsdam Hospital, and the Lewis County Fair.

Some hope she’ll make another stop before her term ends.

“She really needs to be a supporter of Fort Drum. Fort Drum is our lifeline. If she can do that, I say, ‘good for you,’” said Ventiquattro.

As New York turns a new page, some are still waiting for answers on the scandals that led to Cuomo’s resignation.

“I hope she even looks into the nursing home scandal that was, so we get satisfaction for those families that lost their loved ones during the COVID,” said Bonnie.

Customers at Meme’s Diner say they were hungry not only for food, but for change, and they’re willing to give the new governor a chance to sate that appetite.

