North country jobless rates show continued improvement

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - The state’s July unemployment rates are out and they show continued improvement over last year when the COVID pandemic had shut down much of the economy.

In Jefferson County, the jobless rate dropped 5.2 percentage points compared to the year before. In July 2020, unemployment stood at 10.7 percent.

St. Lawrence County’s jobless rate was 6.1 percent last month, compared to 11.6 percent the year before. That’s a 5.5 percentage point decrease.

In Lewis County, the unemployment rate went from 8.9 percent last July to 5.2 percent last month. That’s a 3.7 percentage point drop.

