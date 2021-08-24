Ogdensburg set to collect its own sales tax starting next year

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg now has the go-ahead to collect its own sales tax.

In a special meeting Monday night, the city council unanimously approved a local law that allows Ogdensburg to pre-empt its share of the 3 percent sales tax that goes to St. Lawrence County.

That means the city will collect and keep 1.5 percent of sales tax collected within its boundaries.

City manager Stephen Jellie says it’s not an ideal move for Ogdensburg, but one he felt was needed after a new sales tax agreement between the county and city couldn’t be reached.

“The city is moving on now,” Jellie said. “We will move forward and work to improve our economic situation on our own.”

Ogdensburg will start collecting its share of sales tax next March.

The county has agreed to extend its current sales tax agreement with the city until then.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.