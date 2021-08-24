Advertisement

Program helps veterans and transitioning soldiers find careers in agricu;ture

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Agriculture has many good career options for former military and Cornell Cooperative Extension has a program to let them know what they are.

It’s called the Farm OPS Program and Cathy Moore is the director. She says it’s for veterans and soldiers who are transitioning out of the Army.

The program is tailored to individual needs, but can include classes, workshops, tours, work parties, and mentoring with farmer-veterans

To learn more, contact Fort Drum’s Transition Assistance Program, call 315-788-8450, extension 269, or visit ccejefferson.org.

