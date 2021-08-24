‘The Resilient’ to perform at JCC next month

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A rock band made up of wounded U.S. combat veterans will perform at Jefferson Community College next month.

JCC history professor Dr. Ron Palmer and “The Resilient” band members Juan “Dom” Dominguez and Nate Kalwicki talked about it on 7 News This Morning.

The band creates music that reflects both the hardship and inspiration that they experienced in their military and civilian careers.

There’s a chance to meet with band members at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, September 17 in JCC’s Sturtz Theater.

The concert is at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 18 in the McVean gymnasium.

The events are free, but you need tickets. Here’s where you can find them.

You can also call 315-786-2431.

