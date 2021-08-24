St. Lawrence County DSS commissioner resigns

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services Commissioner Cynthia Ackerman resigned Monday, effective immediately.

County Legislature Chairman Bill Sheridan said Ackerman resigned by letter and no reason was given other than she was stepping down for “personal reasons.”

The department has been embroiled in controversy over foster care placements.

A foster parent group has alleged retaliatory behavior on the part of the department and foster children being placed with DSS employees for profit.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.