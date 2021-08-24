Tomorrow’s Health: school COID worries, opioid-related heart attacks & exercise for A-fib

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Parents of schoolchildren are worried about academic gaps, repeating virtual school, social skills, and vaccination rates.

Those back-to-school COVID concerns top a national poll from the University of Michigan.

The poll’s co-director suggests parents learn about their school’s mitigation measures and talk to their kids.

Opioid-related heart attacks

A nationwide study shows cardiac arrest linked to opioid use is up sharply.

The increase was observed from 2012 to 2018, and it’s now on par with the rate of cardiac arrest from other causes.

Exercise for A-fib patients

Research out of Australia shows some patients with atrial fibrillation were able to keep their heart rhythm in check with exercise.

Researchers suggest adding aerobic exercise into treatment plans for A-fib patients, building up to three-and-a-half hours a week.

