Why Lowville residents are asked to conserve water

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - There’s a water watch in the village of Lowville and residents are being asked to limit how much water they use.

Village officials say the water level in the village’s tank is about a foot and a half too low, and the low levels are because of a malfunction at one of the larger water users in the village.

“We were losing water throughout the weekend,” said Superintendent of Public Works Paul Denise.

That’s why Lowville has been on a water watch since Sunday. Denise says the levels in the village’s tank should be around 18 feet and no lower than 14 feet. But, the malfunction caused the water to dip to 12 feet. Denise says residents should be mindful of their water usage until they can get back to a normal level.

“Homeowners and whatnot just to be conscious of conserving water. Obviously, you don’t have to stop using it. It’s more, don’t water your lawn, try not to top your pools off, etc,” he said.

Denise says the malfunction has been fixed and the levels on Tuesday rose to around 12.5 feet - still shy of the 14-foot mark to get out of the water watch zone.

This is the second time since the beginning of June the village has been on a water watch. That comes a surprise to one Lowville resident.

“It surprises me because of all the rain we’ve had. We’ve had some pretty good downpours,” said Phyllis Tiffany.

But Denise says the two water watches are not a concern because they happened for different reasons.

“The first watch wasn’t due to a malfunction or anything,” he said.

Denise says the village is working to bring more water back into the tank. He expects the water level to return to normal at some point later this week.

