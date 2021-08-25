Advertisement

77 new COVID cases reported in tri-county region

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The tri-county region adds another 77 cases of COVID, with St. Lawrence County leading the way.

The county reported Wednesday that it has 45 new infections and 21 hospitalizations.

In Jefferson County, 28 people have tested positive for the virus. Eight people are hospitalized.

Lewis County reports 4 new cases. Three people are in the hospital because of COVID.

