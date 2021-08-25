Another hot & humid day with heat advisories to the south

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - At 64 degrees with a 61-degree dew point, the morning was feeling cool and comfortable compared with other recent mornings.

But a 61-degree dew point is still considered humid. That’s how low the bar is set.

Wednesday will be another scorcher. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s, although the humidity will make it feel warmer. And that dew point will likely climb back up to around 70.

It’s even hotter to the south of us. There’s a heat advisory for much of central and western New York, so be careful if you’re heading that way, such as to the state fair.

It stays warm overnight. Lows will be around 70.

Thursday will be another hot one, with highs again in the mid-80s. It will be partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of afternoon showers.

The good news is, a cold front moves gradually through the area behind those showers and knocks the humidity back.

It will be a relatively cool 60 degrees overnight into Friday.

Friday will be a gorgeous day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s.

Saturday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. There’s a chance of afternoon showers as the humidity starts to build back in.

It will be partly sunny with a chance of rain both Sunday and Monday. Highs will be around 83 both days.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a small chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

