Advertisement

Apple computer manual signed by Steve Jobs auctioned for nearly $800K

An Apple II computer manual signed by Steve Jobs sold at auction for nearly $800,000.
An Apple II computer manual signed by Steve Jobs sold at auction for nearly $800,000.(Source: RR Auction via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Someone shelled out nearly $800,000 for a rare Apple II computer manual signed by Steve Jobs and one of Apple’s angel investors in 1980.

RR Auction said it was originally owned by someone named Julian Brewer, whose dad negotiated exclusive distribution rights for Apple in the United Kingdom in 1979.

A note inside the manual reads: “Julian, your generation is the first to grow up with computers. Go change the world!”

The manual was also signed by Mike Markkula, an early Apple investor and the company’s second CEO.

Other Apple-related memorabilia sold during the auction included a letter with Jobs’ signature, which sold for nearly $480,000.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Williams, a FedEx driver and father of seven, was killed by gunfire in Jackson,...
Police: FedEx driver shot and killed while in vehicle
Ogdensburg mayor MIke Skelly (file photo).
O’burg residents sue mayor over Facebook access
Cynthia Ackerman
St. Lawrence County DSS commissioner resigns
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County sees population loss
Governor Kathy Hochul delivered her first policy speech Tuesday afternoon
Hochul directs universal masking in schools, overhaul of state’s sexual harassment policies

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July...
Biden to tackle cybersecurity with tech, finance leaders
Smoke from Caldor Fire causes closures and event cancellations in the Lake Tahoe area.
Crews struggle to stop fire bearing down on Lake Tahoe
Smoke from Caldor Fire causes closures and event cancellations in the Lake Tahoe area.
Tourists find smoke closures at Lake Tahoe area
Troops will be able to get their Pfizer shots at their bases and from their commands around the...
Pentagon: US troops must get their COVID-19 vaccines ASAP