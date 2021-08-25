Donald Owen Ensign, 75, of Gouverneur

Donald Owen Ensign, age 75, of Gouverneur, NY passed away on August 24, 2021 with his wife by his side. (Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Donald Owen Ensign, age 75, of Gouverneur, NY passed away on August 24, 2021 with his wife by his side.

Donald was born on February 11, 1946 in Orange, CA and was raised in Costa Mesa and Newport Beach, CA. Donald served in the US Army at Ft. Bliss in El Paso, Texas. Later, he resided in New York, Oregon, and his adventurous nature took him to New South Wales, Australia before returning to Long Island, NY and eventually settling in Gouverneur, NY.

Donald is survived by his wife, Barbara Jean (Schilpp) Ensign; sisters, Peri Young, Dana Meadows, Heidi Bohlen and brothers, Hardy Ensign and Fred Ensign, and many beloved nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, Donald Irvin Ensign and Jean (King) Ensign, and a brother Edward King Ensign.

Donald worked in irrigation most of his life, designing and installing systems for farms, golf courses, commercial and residential properties.

Donald was an avid duck collector. He enjoyed outdoor activities and especially enjoyed coaching young people in basketball and softball both in the US and Australia.

A celebration of Donald’s life will be planned in the future. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

