Driver spotlight: David Rogers
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A talented Sportsman driver is ready to hit the nasty track of the north.
David Rogers has had a great season so far in the Sportsman Division at Can-Am Speedway in LaFargevile.
He’s near the top of the heap in the points race and is currently in second.
One night at Can-Am, five years ago, he won not just one feature, but two, courtesy of a little help from a former track owner.
He tells that story in the video above.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.