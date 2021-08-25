Advertisement

Driver spotlight: David Rogers

By Mel Busler
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A talented Sportsman driver is ready to hit the nasty track of the north.

David Rogers has had a great season so far in the Sportsman Division at Can-Am Speedway in LaFargevile.

He’s near the top of the heap in the points race and is currently in second.

One night at Can-Am, five years ago, he won not just one feature, but two, courtesy of a little help from a former track owner.

He tells that story in the video above.

