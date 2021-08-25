Advertisement

General Brown girls’ soccer team is back at practice

By Mel Busler
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - The General Grown girls’ soccer team has high hopes for the upcoming season.

The Lady Lions are working hard in practice.

After a school year of COVID that moved the soccer season from fall to an abbreviated spring schedule, coach Nick Elkin is happy just to have his team on the field.

He’s in his second year as coach of the Lady Lions. You can hear from him in the video above.

