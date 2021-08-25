Advertisement

Hochul selects NYC senator for lieutenant governor

New York state Sen. Brian Benjamin, right, and state Sen. John Liu, second from left, attend...
New York state Sen. Brian Benjamin, right, and state Sen. John Liu, second from left, attend the "Voting is Justice Rally" in New York City on June 20.(Brittainy Newman | AP / Brittainy Newman)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Gov. Kathy Hochul has selected Brian Benjamin, a state senator from New York City, as her choice for lieutenant governor.

That’s according to a person familiar with the administration’s internal discussions who spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Hochul had yet to announce her decision publicly. She is expected to do so this week.

If he accepts the job, Benjamin would become the state’s second Black lieutenant governor. The Democrat has focused his legislative career on criminal justice reform and affordable housing.

Hochul’s and Benjamin’s offices didn’t immediately return messages seeking comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

