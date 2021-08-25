Karen M. Schaefer, 68

Karen M. Schaefer, age 68 co-owner of Cedar Grove Camps passed away on Tuesday morning (August 24, 2021) at her home with her loving husband and three sisters by her side. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Karen M. Schaefer, age 68 co-owner of Cedar Grove Camps passed away on Tuesday morning (August 24, 2021) at her home with her loving husband and three sisters by her side. There will be a Celebration of Life Service held at a later date.

Surviving is her husband David Schaefer; a daughter Megan Schaefer of Lockport, NY step-son Eric Schaefer & his wife Kristy of Wilson, NY; grandchildren Dominic Hickey, Alex Long & Luca Aquilina; great-grandchild Zay’drian Hickey; two brothers Douglas Doak & his wife Roseanne of Town of Lockport and Sam Doak & his wife Shirley of Cambria; four sisters Eileen Kavenaugh of Buffalo, Claudette Parry of Cheektowaga, Lorrie Alexander & her husband Fred of Lockport and Teresa Kron of Lockport.

Two brother-in-laws Owen Kavenaugh and Robert Parry predeceased her.

Karen was born on December 27, 1952 in Eagle Lake, Maine, a daughter of the late Samuel & Geraldine (Lamarre) Doak. She graduated from Starpoint Central High School and later married David Schaefer on November 23, 1983.

She began her career in 1980 at Jamestown Container in Lockport, where she worked until 1999 when she and David purchased the Cedar Grove Camps in St Lawrence County. During the years of owning the camp ground, Karen was the friendly face that always put others first. Whether it was sharing kitchen creations, friendly conversations, or providing ice cream cones for the weekly ice cream day during the summer, Karen’s personality was shining and she loved her neighbors and customers / friends. In her spare time she also enjoyed baking, Barn quilting, reading and time spent on the lake shore visiting with friends.

Memorial contributions can be made to Jerry’s Run for Cancer, 3788 County Rt 6, Hammond, NY 13646. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

