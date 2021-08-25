Karen Marie Price, 56, of Watertown

Karen Marie Price, Watertown, passed away August 18, 2021. She was 56 years old. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Karen Marie Price, Watertown, passed away August 18, 2021. She was 56 years old.

Karen was born on November 18, 1964 to Beryl Glendale (Gamble) Jones (Passed January 27, 2015) and Charles Wray Fanton.

Karen graduated from Carthage Senior High School and went on to get her Bachelor’s Degree in Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Counseling. Karen Studied Substance Abuse at SUNY Empire State College, School for Graduate Studies.

Karen lived life with vigor. She was passionate about helping others. Particularly with Drug and Alcohol recovery and support to the community. Karen shared with people in humorous and upbeat way. You felt better and stronger after talking to Karen and always felt loved. She loved watching horror movies, horseback riding, sewing, and anything involved with the ocean. Karen liked the outdoors, her dog Chole and cat Mercy. Horses, Hiking, Cross Country Skiing with her brothers, Shooting, and animals of all kinds.

The Bible, her pastor, Beverly Sills and the Daily Bread gave KAREN INSPIRATION. KAREN SOUGHT TO SHARE THAT INSPIRATION EVERY DAY OF HER LIFE. From James 1:2-4 Karen reflected “Trials are the soil in which faith grows.” (Daily Bread). With her daughter Christina, Karen would say “THIS TOO SHALL PASS” During the times of trouble.

Karen was the former Assessment and Referral Specialist at Pivot 2 Health, former CASAC and CPS Caseworker at Jefferson County DSS (this is unique because only 2 people in northern New York achieve this qualification), former Alcohol and Drug Counselor - CASAC at Samaritan Addiction Services and former Alcohol and Drug Counselor - CASAC at Credo Community Center. She continued to support and inspire many strugging with addiction after her role as a substance abuse counselor.

Karen was a Member of First Baptist Church of Watertown, Rev Jeffery E. Smith.

Karen was preceded in death by her mother Beryl, her grandparents: Mary Gamble and Walter Church. She is survived by her father Charles; her Daughter Christina Desmond (Fiancee Josh), her Uncle David Gordon, her sister Debra Sue Roy(Yarbrough), Her brothers: Lam Ray Yarbrough, Michael Duane Yarbrough, Troy Ellis Fanton and Wray Charles Fanton. Besides Nathan Charles Darou and Amanda Mary Roy, Karen has many nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews and several cousins.

The funeral will be 2:00pm Friday, August 27th at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Calling hours will precede the service at the funeral home beginning at 12:00pm. Burial will be held at the convenience of her family.

The Live Stream Source for the funeral is: https://www.facebook.com/Reed-Benoit-Carpenter-Stoodley-Funeral-Home-Inc-103716177934589

Donations can be made to: The AGAPE Project, 425 Washington St, Watertown, NY 13601

Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

