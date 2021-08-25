Largemouth bass, a buck & a near-record catfish

(WWNY) - You can watch our inaugural “Braggin’ Rights” segment from Tuesday’s First @ 5 newscast.

In it, we have:

- Ronda Williams sent us photos of her son and grandson and the two largemouth bass they caught, one 22 inches, the other 23.

- Jonathan in Chase Mills sent a photo of a buck he shot last fall.

- Kaden Johnson sent a photo of 31-pound, 8-ounce catfish he snagged in Lake Ontario this spring. He says it’s just four pounds shy of a state record.

