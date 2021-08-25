Advertisement

Largemouth bass, a buck & a near-record catfish

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WWNY) - You can watch our inaugural “Braggin’ Rights” segment from Tuesday’s First @ 5 newscast.

In it, we have:

- Ronda Williams sent us photos of her son and grandson and the two largemouth bass they caught, one 22 inches, the other 23.

- Jonathan in Chase Mills sent a photo of a buck he shot last fall.

- Kaden Johnson sent a photo of 31-pound, 8-ounce catfish he snagged in Lake Ontario this spring. He says it’s just four pounds shy of a state record.

You can send in your “Braggin’” photos via Send It To 7 on or website or our mobile app.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Williams, a FedEx driver and father of seven, was killed by gunfire in Jackson,...
Police: FedEx driver shot and killed while in vehicle
Ogdensburg mayor MIke Skelly (file photo).
O’burg residents sue mayor over Facebook access
Cynthia Ackerman
St. Lawrence County DSS commissioner resigns
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County sees population loss
Governor Kathy Hochul delivered her first policy speech Tuesday afternoon
Hochul directs universal masking in schools, overhaul of state’s sexual harassment policies

Latest News

Braggin' Rights
Braggin' Rights
The General Brown girls's soccer team is hard at practice for the upcoming fall season.
General Brown girls’ soccer team is back at practice
Driver spotlight: David Rogers
Driver spotlight: David Rogers
General Brown girls' soccer team is back at practice