Local film crew invites public to premier of ‘Murray Triumphs!’

Megan MacDonald, Dawning Film Productions’ founder, and Cassandra Weed, director of photography, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about the movie. Watch their interview above.

Murray Triumphs! follows the downtrodden Arthur Murray on his journey of self-actualization. Through the often pushy encouragement of a self-help CD, Murray looks for courage to stand up to the office bully and to (hopefully) take back his life.

There will be a public screening at the Gouverneur Community Center at 4673 State Highway 58 on August 28 at 6 p.m. The premiere will feature the films of other local filmmakers, with a question and answer session to follow. Refreshments will be available before and after the screening, free of charge.

The cast and crew aim to benefit the community by bringing attention to local filmmakers and by increasing diversity in front of and behind the camera. This production is made with financial support from the St. Lawrence County Arts Council Decentralization Grant. The goal of this film experience is to increase visibility of performers / filmmakers with disabilities, to encourage diversity within the film community, and to provide opportunities to local artists - particularly those of varying races, genders, sexual identity, and ability.

For more information follow @DawningFilmProductions on Instagram and Facebook, or contact via email at DawningFilmProductions@gmail.com

Murray Triumphs! is MacDonald’s brainchild. During her undergrad program at SUNY Potsdam, Megan had the pleasure of sharing the stage with Derrick Gidden, whom she recruited as Assistant Director for the project, and Andy Metz, who plays the titular role of ‘Arthur Murray’. Megan also recruited Weed and Arik Hopson (Sound Engineer), her coworkers at WWNY-TV Channel 7.

Prior to working at Channel 7, Megan spent several years managing the Arts program at The Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence where she met Andrew Gemmill who plays ‘Donald Wilson’. Also joining the crew is Andrew Morris (Film Composer), a student at St. Lawrence University.

