Louise F. (Goodrich) McCargar, 80, of West Stockholm

WEST STOCKHOLM, New York (WWNY) - Louise F. (Goodrich) McCargar, 80, passed away at her home on Monday, August 23, 2021, surrounded by family and friends. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop.

Louise was born in Brasher Falls on April 10, 1941, the daughter of the late Kenneth C. and Pearl O. (Lalone) Goodrich. She graduated from St. Lawrence Central School with the class of 1959. On September 24, 1960, she married Wendell McCargar at the Brasher Falls United Methodist Church with the Rev. Richard Northrup officiating. They shared a blessed union for over 60 years filled with love and respect.

Louise was a mail carrier for USPS in Potsdam for 8 years. She worked for St. Lawrence NYSARC and at several diners and restaurants in the area. She was a member and Sunday school teacher at the West Stockholm United Methodist Church.

Her warm and welcoming presence and genuine love of people made every occasion special and meaningful. Her life was family -”Always Family!” Her gardens, flower beds, and dedicated memorial flower gardens were her sanctuary. Her smile, laughter, and guitar playing and singing with Wendell at family functions are forever etched in the hearts of her family and friends. Her selfless pursuits as wife, mother, grandmother, and sister were precious to her and she was thankful for all the blessings that came with those relationships. She was truly one of a kind and revered by all who knew and loved her. She was a woman of deep, abiding faith who knew and lived the word of God in her everyday life and believed in the sanctity of grace offered through the resurrection of Christ.

Louise is survived by her husband, Wendell, her sons and their wife’s, Dr. James and Dr. Nita McCargar of Wadsworth, OH, Robert McCargar of Newark, DE, and Jared and Maureen McCargar of Hopkinton; five grandchildren, Ryan, Nalini, Arora, Samuel, and Carson; her siblings and their spouses, Carl and Dorothy Goodrich and Nancy and Wayne Wilkins, both of Brasher Falls, Elaine and Kenneth Smith of Winthrop, Joan and Paul Austin of West Stockholm, and Ronald Goodrich of Winthrop, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by an infant brother, Donald James Goodrich, Eugene “Clicker” and Elizabeth Goodrich, Beverly and Earl Slyman, Marie and Donald Mitchell, and Ralph Goodrich.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation on Friday from 4 pm to 7 pm at the Knapp Station Community Church, 3035 County Route 47, Norwood, NY 13668. Funeral services will follow at 7 pm at the church. Graveside prayers will be Saturday at 11 am at West Stockholm Cemetery in West Stockholm.

Those wishing to honor Louise, please consider donations to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley or West Stockholm Fire Department and First Responders.

Memories can be shared with her family at www.hammillfh.com.

