Lowville police: take your keys, lock your vehicles

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The Lowville Police Department is urging villagers to remove their keys and lock their vehicles.

Police say 3 vehicles have been stolen since August 5. Two of them were found in Utica.

The thefts are under investigation and police say arrests are expected.

In the meantime, officials are reminding residents to take their keys out of their vehicles and make sure their cars are locked.

