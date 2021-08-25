Lyle C. Covey, 79, of Carthage

Lyle C. Covey, 79, of Alexandria St., passed away peacefully on Tuesday night, August 24, 2021 at his home, under the loving care of his family and Jefferson County Hospice. (Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Lyle C. Covey, 79, of Alexandria St., passed away peacefully on Tuesday night, August 24, 2021 at his home, under the loving care of his family and Jefferson County Hospice.

Lyle was born on June 15, 1942 in Carthage, son of the late Carlton F. and Edna L. (Clemons) Covey. In 1960 he graduated from Carthage Central School. After graduation, he and his father started Covey’s Garage. Later, he operated it alongside his sons, retiring in 2009.

On November 23, 1963 he married Karen Montgomery at the United Methodist Church in Carthage.

Lyle enjoyed woodworking, trapshooting and baseball. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed deer hunting and enjoyed his time spent on an elk hunting excursion. He was a member of the Northern Tier Trap League, the Carthage Rod & Gun Club, and volunteered for the West Carthage Fire Department.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 57 years, Karen; three children, Lonn (Anne) Covey of Carthage; Scott Covey of Carthage; and Kristine Colunga of Front Royal, Virginia; two sisters, Carol (Phil) Allen of Lewis, Delaware and Sharon Thompson of Scotland, Connecticut; a brother, Wayne Covey of Pulaski; 4 grandchildren, Brandon, Cassandra, Logan and Kira; and 3 great-grandchildren, Kiera, Kia and Aria.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021 from 12 PM – 2 PM at Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage. A memorial service will follow in the chapel of the funeral home at 2:00 PM with the Rev. Canon Samuel P. Lundy officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, followed by a reception for close friends & family at the house.

Memorial donations in Lyle’s memory can be made to Jefferson County Hospice at 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601 or to the Carthage Rod & Gun Club at 4500 Cold Spring Park Rd., Carthage NY 13619.

Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service and condolences can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.

