Advertisement

Morning Checkup: Emergency Department Overview

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - When should you go to the emergency room?

Jennifer Hodgson is a registered nurse who works in Samaritan Medical Center’s emergency department. She answered that question during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

You can watch her interview in the video above.

She says the emergency department is for conditions that need to be taken care of immediately, such as extreme shortness of breath, chest pain, signs of a stroke, extreme allergic reactions, and broken bones.

For things like a COVID test, you can call Samaritan’s resource line at 315-755-3100.

If you’re having severe COVID symptoms, then an emergency department visit is warranted.

Find out more at samaritanhealth.com/emergency-care.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Williams, a FedEx driver and father of seven, was killed by gunfire in Jackson,...
Police: FedEx driver shot and killed while in vehicle
Ogdensburg mayor MIke Skelly (file photo).
O’burg residents sue mayor over Facebook access
Cynthia Ackerman
St. Lawrence County DSS commissioner resigns
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County sees population loss
Governor Kathy Hochul delivered her first policy speech Tuesday afternoon
Hochul directs universal masking in schools, overhaul of state’s sexual harassment policies

Latest News

Johnson & Johnson said booster shots for its COVID-19 vaccine produce a 900% increase in...
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster shot provides large increase in antibodies, company says
Morning Checkup: Emergency Department Overview
Morning Checkup: Emergency Department Overview
South Lewis Central School
South Lewis residents speak out against mask mandates
South Lewis residents speak out against mask mandates