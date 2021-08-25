Morning Checkup: Emergency Department Overview

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - When should you go to the emergency room?

Jennifer Hodgson is a registered nurse who works in Samaritan Medical Center’s emergency department. She answered that question during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

You can watch her interview in the video above.

She says the emergency department is for conditions that need to be taken care of immediately, such as extreme shortness of breath, chest pain, signs of a stroke, extreme allergic reactions, and broken bones.

For things like a COVID test, you can call Samaritan’s resource line at 315-755-3100.

If you’re having severe COVID symptoms, then an emergency department visit is warranted.

Find out more at samaritanhealth.com/emergency-care.

