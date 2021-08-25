WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

SLC Arts announces the inaugural North Country Arts Festival, a month-long, county-wide celebration of the arts that runs from September 2 to October 2. This series of events encourages tourism and economic activity throughout St. Lawrence County by showcasing our arts industry, a critical component of our regional identity. Popular events such as Artists’ Studio Tour, PorchFest, Remington Arts Festival, plus a new arts market during the Ives Park Concert Series are all a part of the festival, as well as lots of events held by our partners and friends across the county!

The festival will kick off with the Creative Partner Showcase exhibit opening on September 2nd from 5 to 8 pm. On September 4th, Potsdam PorchFest will be held concurrently with the Ives Park Concert Series and Art Market from 12 to 8 pm. Canton Porchfest will be held the following day on Sunday, September 5th from 12 to 4 pm.

Artists’ Studio Tour will take place over the following three weekends in September in a different region within the county. The festival concludes with the Remington Arts Festival on October 2nd in Canton Village Green Park.

Thank you to all of our sponsors!

Diamond Sponsors: Cloudsplitter Foundation, John and Dorotha VanNess Family Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation, NYS Council on the Arts Live Performance RestartNY Grant

Platinum Sponsors: Community Performance Series at SUNY Potsdam, Clarkson University

Gold Sponsors: Advanced Business Solutions, SpiceCSM, Commercial Press Ink.

Bronze Sponsors: Alcoa, SeaComm Federal Credit Union, Renew Architecture, Northern Credit Union.

Copper Sponsors: St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union, Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority, Ogdensburg International Airport, Best Western University Inn, Big Spoon Kitchen, Lionheart Graphics, Yum Yum’s Chilly Delight, Hampton Inn Potsdam. And our friends, Potsdam Elks Lodge 2074.

To learn more about the North Country Arts Festival and to see exact dates, locations, and times, visit slcartscouncil.org/nocoartsfest

