Advertisement

North Country Arts Festival

A Month Long Event September 2-October 2
From September 2 to October 2
From September 2 to October 2(SLC ARTS)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

SLC Arts announces the inaugural North Country Arts Festival, a month-long, county-wide celebration of the arts that runs from September 2 to October 2. This series of events encourages tourism and economic activity throughout St. Lawrence County by showcasing our arts industry, a critical component of our regional identity. Popular events such as Artists’ Studio Tour, PorchFest, Remington Arts Festival, plus a new arts market during the Ives Park Concert Series are all a part of the festival, as well as lots of events held by our partners and friends across the county!

The festival will kick off with the Creative Partner Showcase exhibit opening on September 2nd from 5 to 8 pm. On September 4th, Potsdam PorchFest will be held concurrently with the Ives Park Concert Series and Art Market from 12 to 8 pm. Canton Porchfest will be held the following day on Sunday, September 5th from 12 to 4 pm.

Artists’ Studio Tour will take place over the following three weekends in September in a different region within the county. The festival concludes with the Remington Arts Festival on October 2nd in Canton Village Green Park.

Thank you to all of our sponsors!

Diamond Sponsors: Cloudsplitter Foundation, John and Dorotha VanNess Family Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation, NYS Council on the Arts Live Performance RestartNY Grant

Platinum Sponsors: Community Performance Series at SUNY Potsdam, Clarkson University

Gold Sponsors: Advanced Business Solutions, SpiceCSM, Commercial Press Ink.

Bronze Sponsors: Alcoa, SeaComm Federal Credit Union, Renew Architecture, Northern Credit Union.

Copper Sponsors: St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union, Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority, Ogdensburg International Airport, Best Western University Inn, Big Spoon Kitchen, Lionheart Graphics, Yum Yum’s Chilly Delight, Hampton Inn Potsdam. And our friends, Potsdam Elks Lodge 2074.

To learn more about the North Country Arts Festival and to see exact dates, locations, and times, visit slcartscouncil.org/nocoartsfest

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Williams, a FedEx driver and father of seven, was killed by gunfire in Jackson,...
Police: FedEx driver shot and killed while in vehicle
Ogdensburg mayor MIke Skelly (file photo).
O’burg residents sue mayor over Facebook access
Cynthia Ackerman
St. Lawrence County DSS commissioner resigns
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County sees population loss
Governor Kathy Hochul delivered her first policy speech Tuesday afternoon
Hochul directs universal masking in schools, overhaul of state’s sexual harassment policies

Latest News

Troops will be able to get their Pfizer shots at their bases and from their commands around the...
Pentagon: US troops must get their COVID-19 vaccines ASAP
Dave Scanlin - Clayton Waterfron Concerts
Clayton Waterfront Concerts
Bird on a Wire - Art Exhibit
Bird on the Wire - Art Exhibit
Every Wedensday in the summer at 7pm
Live Concerts at Scenic View Park in Alexandria Bay