Ogdensburg’s mayor wants new recreational facilities

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Will Ogdensburg get new recreational facilities? Mayor Mike Skelly wants it to happen.

Skelly hopes Ogdensburg will win the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative contest; it could win $10 million or $20 million.

Skelly wants the city to build a new multi-use recreational facility on the site of the old cheese plant, which would get torn down.

It would include indoor and outdoor sports equipment, a skateboard park, and outdoor picnic areas as well as an overhaul of Morissette Park, with a new pavilion along the St. Lawrence River. The park would also get new playground equipment, tennis, and volleyball courts.

Lockwood Arena renovations would include a new outdoor skating rink and improvements to the indoor skating rink.

These are just some of the ideas floating around if Ogdensburg won the state’s downtown contest.

There’s a September 1 virtual meeting where other ideas will come out.

