Oil boom exercise to close part of Massena Intake

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Access to the Massena Intake will be limited to one boat ramp until mid-afternoon Wednesday.

Officials will conduct an oil boom exercise from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., placing the boom in the water at the northern entrance to the Intake.

The upper parking lot will be used for staging work boats, trailers, and an incident command structure.

Boat access will be permitted, but there may be higher-than-normal traffic.

Officials are saying it’s only a drill and at no time will any oil products be released into the water.

