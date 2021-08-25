People try to beat the heat at New York State Fair

TOWN OF GEDDES, New York (WWNY) - Wednesday was a hot day at the Great New York State Fair, but the attendance has reportedly been cool and that could be COVID-related.

Fans around the fair provided some relief from the heat. Some fairgoers took shelter in the shade. One woman we spoke to used an umbrella to make her own.

“Whenever that sun starts burning, I just pop this little thing out, and it just seems like I’m just under a waterfall or something. It’s nice and cool,” said Joyce Wimberly.

Misters made the day a little more bearable and, of course, ice cream was a sweet way to cool off. For one fairgoer, the summer sun beats winter weather any day.

“I’d rather sweat than shovel snow, so that’s no problem for me,” said Michael Meggison, visiting the fair.

Coyote Moon Winery pitched in with wine slushies, but staff there say the day’s heat actually kept people from coming by. They expect bigger crowds as the sun goes down.

“It’s about 100 degrees out here right now,” said Lori Randazzo, Coyote Moon Winery.

But with the fair cancelled last year due to COVID, Randazzo is just happy to be back no matter the temperature.

“I’m happy to see people back smiling and having a good time - have the family interaction. You can’t beat that,” she said.

A sentiment felt by others at the fair even with health and safety guidelines in place.

“Better restricted fair than no fair. I’ll take it that way,” said Meggison.

There have been some reports of lower than usual attendance at the fair this year. While we’re still waiting for official word on that from organizers, patrons and vendors we spoke to did say it feels like there are fewer people so far this year.

