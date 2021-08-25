Advertisement

Run For Recovery coming soon

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Urban Mission’s 12th Run for Recovery is coming up next month.

Kayla Tallon and Anthony Matthews say the run supports the Urban Mission’s Bridge Program.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The Bridge Program is an alternative to incarceration and works with people who are in the legal system because of their addictions.

The run is at 9 a.m. Saturday, September 11 at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds in Watertown. Check-in starts at 7 a.m.

There are a 5K run, a 5K walk, and a 10K run. There are also 5K and 10K team categories.

It’s $25 if you register ahead of time and $30 the day of the run.

You can register at watertownurbanmission.com. You can also call 315-782-8440.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Williams, a FedEx driver and father of seven, was killed by gunfire in Jackson,...
Police: FedEx driver shot and killed while in vehicle
Ogdensburg mayor MIke Skelly (file photo).
O’burg residents sue mayor over Facebook access
Cynthia Ackerman
St. Lawrence County DSS commissioner resigns
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County sees population loss
Governor Kathy Hochul delivered her first policy speech Tuesday afternoon
Hochul directs universal masking in schools, overhaul of state’s sexual harassment policies

Latest News

Watertown Urban Mission's Run For Recovery
Watertown Urban Mission's Run for Recovery
The General Brown girls's soccer team is hard at practice for the upcoming fall season.
General Brown girls’ soccer team is back at practice
General Brown girls' soccer team is back at practice
A boat is backed into the water at the Massena Intake earlier this year.
Oil boom exercise to close part of Massena Intake