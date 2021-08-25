Run For Recovery coming soon

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Urban Mission’s 12th Run for Recovery is coming up next month.

Kayla Tallon and Anthony Matthews say the run supports the Urban Mission’s Bridge Program.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The Bridge Program is an alternative to incarceration and works with people who are in the legal system because of their addictions.

The run is at 9 a.m. Saturday, September 11 at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds in Watertown. Check-in starts at 7 a.m.

There are a 5K run, a 5K walk, and a 10K run. There are also 5K and 10K team categories.

It’s $25 if you register ahead of time and $30 the day of the run.

You can register at watertownurbanmission.com. You can also call 315-782-8440.

