Search to begin soon to replace DSS commissioner in St. Lawrence County

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County officials say a search for a new Department of Social Services commissioner will begin soon. This comes as the DSS leader called it quits after one year when allegations swirled about the treatment of foster children.

Just one year on the job and out during a year filled with controversy. St. Lawrence County Social Services Commissioner Cynthia Ackerman surprised county legislators with a same-day resignation.

“I think she’s done a pretty good job for us, considering what she’s up against over there with all of the commotion, in terms of allegations and so forth,” said Bill Sheridan, St. Lawrence County Legislature chairman.

The commotion included demonstrations protesting the treatment of foster children. They started before Ackerman came on board but continue. Sheridan said he doesn’t know if the resignation was related to any of that.

“There really wasn’t any reason given as to why she’s resigned other than, I believe, it’s her personal decision,” he said.

A group of foster parents called CHILD charges there’s bullying, retaliation and profiteering by social workers. Many of those charges also predate Ackerman’s tenure. They wonder what will happen now.

“Now what’s going to happen to these kids that are out there languishing as months go by? We’re looking for answers. We’re not getting them,” said Francine Griffin, children’s advocate.

The county says it’s doing better. The number of children in foster care has dropped from an estimated 374 to 310. But custody cases continue to wend their way through family court.

County officials say they will begin a search of a new social services commissioner soon. Meantime, designated managers in social services will take over Ackerman’s duties.

Ackerman could not be reached for comment.

