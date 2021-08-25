Slots still open for Watertown City School District’s pre-k program

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown City School District is signing up three year olds for its preschool program.

There are nearly a dozen free programs for kids to enroll in, at locations all around the city.

The programs run anywhere from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

At the Tree House NNY alone, there are 18 slots open for kids ready to socialize.

Daycare providers said after a year of staying home because of COVID-19, it’s important for kids to get used to playing with other kids, and to spend time away from their parents before heading off to kindergarten.

“There is a curriculum that we follow, but the program is play-based, and that’s how children learn. They learn through their play,” said Benchmark Family Services program administrator Peg Feistel.

Children must be three years old by December 1, 2021, to be enrolled. Families are responsible for transporting their child to and from preschool.

Below are the list of programs and their hours:

North Elementary School - 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Ohio Elementary School - 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Wiley Intermediate School - 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Bright Beginnings Early Learning Center - 8:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

First Step Day Care - 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Jefferson Campus Care - 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

New Day Children’s Center - 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Tree House Day Care - 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

YMCA Daycare Center - 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Jefferson County CAPC/Head Start Combo Program: 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (Transportation is provided and families must meet income guidelines).

For more information, you can call 315-786-5071.

