South Lewis residents speak out against mask mandates

TURIN, New York (WWNY) - Many in the South Lewis Central School District are up in arms over the possibility of a mask mandate in schools.

“We just need to get back to the way things were, stop scaring people,” Victoria Kraeger said. “We need to live in freedom and not fear.”

Kraeger is just one of many adults connected to the South Lewis school district who are concerned about mandating masks this academic year.

They took those concerns to the school’s Board of Education meeting Tuesday night.

They brought several affidavits forward explaining why.

“It holds them accountable for their oath of office,” Stephen Kraeger said. “That if they fail to hold up their oath of office and they violate the constitution, they can be held accountable for their actions.”

These concerns are no longer a local issue. Gov. Kathy Hochul says she will direct the state Department of Health to require universal mask wearing in schools or anyone inside the buildings.

It’s a mandate these folks continue to say is unconstitutional.

“The power in this country belongs to the people,” Cynthia Nadeau said, “not to the school board, not to the state, not to the federal government but to the people.”

School board members say they’ll continue waiting for state guidance from Hochul and the Department of Health.

