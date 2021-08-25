Spiritual Readiness program begins at Fort Drum

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Fort Drum is taking part in an Army-wide initiative to help soldiers deal with stress and hardships.

It’s called the Spiritual Readiness program. Major General Thomas Solhjem, U.S. Army Chief of Chaplains, visits different military installations around the country to give soldiers the proper skills to overcome difficult times.

“We want to solve our own problems, right? And we don’t want outside agency and admit - and we often perceive that’s a sign of weakness. So, sometimes our soldiers and their families need somebody to lock arms and say, ‘I’m going to help you,’” said General Solhjem.

Another aim of the program is to promote closer ties between unit chaplains, behavioral health personnel and Army Community Service staff members.

Fort Drum is Solhjem’s 11th stop. He says it’s his ultimate goal is to help change the culture in the Army and to improve the overall wellbeing of soldiers.

