Advertisement

Spiritual Readiness program begins at Fort Drum

By John Pirsos
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Fort Drum is taking part in an Army-wide initiative to help soldiers deal with stress and hardships.

It’s called the Spiritual Readiness program. Major General Thomas Solhjem, U.S. Army Chief of Chaplains, visits different military installations around the country to give soldiers the proper skills to overcome difficult times.

“We want to solve our own problems, right? And we don’t want outside agency and admit - and we often perceive that’s a sign of weakness. So, sometimes our soldiers and their families need somebody to lock arms and say, ‘I’m going to help you,’” said General Solhjem.

Another aim of the program is to promote closer ties between unit chaplains, behavioral health personnel and Army Community Service staff members.

Fort Drum is Solhjem’s 11th stop. He says it’s his ultimate goal is to help change the culture in the Army and to improve the overall wellbeing of soldiers.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Williams, a FedEx driver and father of seven, was killed by gunfire in Jackson,...
Police: FedEx driver shot and killed while in vehicle
Cynthia Ackerman
St. Lawrence County DSS commissioner resigns
Ogdensburg mayor MIke Skelly (file photo).
O’burg residents sue mayor over Facebook access
South Lewis Central School
South Lewis residents speak out against mask mandates
Governor Kathy Hochul delivered her first policy speech Tuesday afternoon
Hochul directs universal masking in schools, overhaul of state’s sexual harassment policies

Latest News

Fans around the state fair provide some relief from the heat.
People try to beat the heat at New York State Fair
wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
77 new COVID cases reported in tri-county region
Masks in schools
Educators, health officials react to school mask mandate
Investigation
Lowville police: take your keys, lock your vehicles