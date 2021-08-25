State police looking for help in suspected Town of Denmark larceny

DENMARK, New York (WWNY) - State police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man suspected of stealing from Tractor Supply.

Officials say its the store location in the Town of Denmark.

They say after 9 AM Thursday morning, this suspect put two Makita 18V 3AH battery packs in his coat and left the store.

The suspect is describes as a tall white male with facial hair who was last seen operating a white sedan.

If you have any information about this suspected larceny, you are asked call state police at 315-366-6000.

