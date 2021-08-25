Thelma Darlene Isabel (Shaver) Kennedy, 91, formerly of Newington, Ontario Canada

Thelma Darlene Isabel (Shaver) Kennedy, 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday August 21, 2021, at the Life Care Center of Stoneham. (Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Thelma Darlene Isabel (Shaver) Kennedy, 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday August 21, 2021, at the Life Care Center of Stoneham.

Thelma was born on May 17, 1930, in Newington, Ontario Canada and she was the first born of Wallace Shaver and Mildred (McPherson) Shaver’s eight children. Thelma worked in the Cornwall General Hospital’s physician’s dining room prior to September 2, 1950, when she married William Bruce (Bill) Kennedy at All Saints’ Church in Newington, Ontario, Canada. The couple resided in Massena, NY until January 1969 when Bill’s job took them to Guilderland, NY. In 1986 after Bill retired, they returned to the North Country, locating in Waddington, NY where they enjoyed a riverfront retirement of boating, fishing, and serenity for 21 years. In 2007 Thelma and Bill sold their Waddington home and move into an apartment in Massena where they lived for five years. In 2012, now well into their eighties, they made their final move to Massachusetts to be close to their only son Terry and his family.

Over the years Thelma pursued many hobbies and interests including gardening, canning (perhaps best known for her pickled beets), cooking (perfect apple pies were a favorite), crocheting, embroidering, boat rides on the St. Lawrence River, traveling and occasional trips to the local casinos. Thelma’s other artistic endeavors included ceramics and landscape painting, for which her keen ability to capture details shined. Spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren was a love of her life and she always looked forward to their visits.

Thelma is survived by one son, Terry William Kennedy (Rosemary); one sister, Doris Kennedy; three brothers, Ronny, Larry (Sue) and Dale (Darlene) Shaver; a sister-in-law, Norma Shaver. Thelma was blessed to have two loving granddaughters Erin (Bill) Disanza and Carlin (Frank) Sparacino, and three great grandchildren Tess Disanza, William Disanza IV, and Audric Sparacino, and many dear nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Besides her parents, Wallace and Mildred, Thelma was predeceased by an infant son on September 10, 1951; her loving husband, William Bruce Kennedy; three brothers, Neil, Bryce and Bruce Shaver and a brother-in-law, Wayne Kennedy.

Thelma will be greatly missed by her family and friends and may all who know her keep her gentle, kind spirit with them always.

At Thelma’s request, there will be no calling hours. A graveside service for Thelma and Bill will be held on what would have been their 71st wedding anniversary, September 2, 2021 at 11:30 am in Massena Center Cemetery, 565-567 County Rd 42, Massena, NY 13662. Those in participation will be asked to observe social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Thelma’s memory may be made to the Massena Fire Department. Arrangements are under the care of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.donaldsonfh.com.

