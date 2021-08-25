Advertisement

Troopers ask for help in town of Denmark theft

State police are asking for help in an investigation into a theft at the Tractor Supply store...
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DENMARK, New York (WWNY) - State police are investigating a theft at a town of Denmark store and they’re asking for the public’s help.

Troopers say the individual in the above photos allegedly walked into the Tractor Supply store on State Route 26 and stuffed two Makita 18V battery two-packs in his coat.

Police say it happened shortly after 9 a.m. on August 19. They say the suspect left the store without attempting to purchase the items. Now, they need help identifying him.

Troopers describe the person as a tall, adult white male wearing a blue and white hat, grey t-shirt, a green and black rain jacket, blue shorts, and gray shoe. He appears to have some facial hair. He was last seen operating a white sedan with gold New York state license plates.

Anyone with information can contact state police at 315-366-6000.

