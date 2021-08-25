Advertisement

Violet Andrews, 62, of Evans Mills

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Violet Andrews, 62 of 101 Northwoods Estates died Monday evening, August 23, 2021 at the Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, NY. Violet was born on July 16, 1959 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to the late Aaron & Violet (Seeds) Edmondson.  She graduated from Collingswood High School in New Jersey.  She was a home health-care nurse for various medical facilities.

She married Dana Andrews on July 14, 1984 in New Jersey.

Violet is survived by several children; Lillian Andrews, Evans Mills; Desiree (Carlos Johnson) Rudsill, Lovwille; Dana Andrews, Lowville; Aaron Andrews, Evans Mills, Deidre Andrews, (unknown). She is also survived by 4- grandchildren and 2- great- grandchildren and several special nieces and nephews.

She enjoyed cooking and cherished spending time with her family and grandchildren and she loved socializing over coffee with her neighbors which her and her husband considered close friends.

A Memorial Service will be held on Monday September 6, 2021 at 3:00pm in the Chapel of the Lundy Funeral Home.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street, Carthage, NY 13619. Online condolences can be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com

