Watertown firefighters rescue mother, daughter

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown firefighters helped a mother and daughter get safely to shore after their kayak capsized in the Black River.

It happened at 7:45 PM Tuesday, and was reported by firefighters Wednesday evening.

In a press release, Battalion Chief Andrew Denney said that a mother and daughter were in a single kayak which capsized because of the river’s currents.

The women were able to make it to Delano Island, which is between Eastern Boulevard and Ridge Road. “Neither were injured, however they were frightened and chose not to reenter the water,” Denney said in the statement.

“The Fire Department deployed their rescue boats from the Marble St. access site and were able to safely bring mother, daughter and kayak back to shore,” the chief noted.

The fire department, Watertown police and Guilfoyle Ambulance all responded to the incident.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.