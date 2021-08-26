Advertisement

Brian Benjamin named lieutenant governor

Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin
Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HARLEM, New York (WWNY) - Brian Benjamin, a state senator from New York City, has been named lieutenant governor.

Governor Kathy Hochul introduced him Thursday afternoon during a gathering in Harlem.

That’s according to a person familiar with the administration’s internal discussions who spoke with The Associated Press Benjamin becomes the state’s second Black lieutenant governor.

The Democrat has focused his legislative career on criminal justice reform and affordable housing.

