Burrville Cider Mill opens for season

BURRVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A north country staple is back open for business.

The Burrville Cider Mill opened its doors for the season on Thursday. The aroma of apple cider doughnuts was in the air - the treats prepped and made daily inside the shop.

There was also plenty of apple cider as well as other goodies to take home.

It’s Steiner family’s 26th year at the helm of the mill and it’s the smiling faces of customers that get them excited for the yearly opening

“We are very proud of what we have, what we have accomplished here. We hope for new things in the future; we are always dreaming up new stuff to do, try. We are only open three months out of the year. We work hard those three months and then we have 9 months off. Best job in the world,” said Cindy Steiner, co-owner.

The mill is open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. into November. The final day depends on weather conditions.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.