Debra J. Shultz, 59, of Watertown

Aug. 26, 2021
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Debra J. Shultz, Watertown passed away Thursday, August 26th at her home while under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County. She was 59 years old.

Calling hours will be held at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville on Sunday, August 29th from 2 pm -5 pm.

Born on April 9, 1962 in Rochester, NY the daughter to Dolores McGuire. She worked for several years as a waitress at Jay’s Diner in Rochester.

Debra enjoyed riding her motorcycle and spending time with her family.

Debra is survived by her mother, Dolores Noble, Watertown; her daughter, Melissa Shultz, Watertown; 5 grandchildren, Johnathan, Izabella, Kaydin, Kali and Eleanor.

She was predeceased by her father, Russell Noble and grandmother, Doris McGuire. Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com

