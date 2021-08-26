Advertisement

Health officials urge you to get flu shot

Flu Season & COVID-19
Flu Season & COVID-19(MGN, Pexels)
By Keir Chapman
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The flu season is fast approaching and it’ll be side-by-side with the ongoing pandemic.

The recommendation is to get your flu shot. Typically the season starts in the October - November time frame.

Jefferson County Public Health Planner Faith Lustik says while flu cases were down last year, people shouldn’t let their guard down this year.

“The most thing about flu is that people will say, ‘Well, we didn’t have flu last year. We didn’t have a big outbreak of flu.’ And that is true, because we were all wearing masks and isolating and social distancing. So, it is a concern that maybe people will have slacked off on it. And we want them to still get the flu vaccine too,” she said.

Lustik says it is safe to get the COVID vaccine and the flu shot around the same time, but it’s important to talk with your doctor about the timing.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Lewis Central School
South Lewis residents speak out against mask mandates
Star Lake's former IGA and Great American grocery store is being torn down to make way for a...
Star Lake building being razed to make way for Dollar General store
Cynthia Ackerman
St. Lawrence County DSS commissioner resigns
Masks in schools
Educators, health officials react to school mask mandate
New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul prepares to step up as governor after Andrew Cuomo resigns....
New NY governor adds 12,000 deaths to publicized COVID tally

Latest News

Face mask requirements are posted at the various entrances at the Rose E. McCoy Auditorium...
Half of US workers favor shot mandate, poll finds
New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul prepares to step up as governor after Andrew Cuomo resigns....
New NY governor adds 12,000 deaths to publicized COVID tally
Morning Checkup: Emergency Department Overview
Morning Checkup: Emergency Department Overview
Johnson & Johnson said booster shots for its COVID-19 vaccine produce a 900% increase in...
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster shot provides large increase in antibodies, company says