Health officials urge you to get flu shot

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The flu season is fast approaching and it’ll be side-by-side with the ongoing pandemic.

The recommendation is to get your flu shot. Typically the season starts in the October - November time frame.

Jefferson County Public Health Planner Faith Lustik says while flu cases were down last year, people shouldn’t let their guard down this year.

“The most thing about flu is that people will say, ‘Well, we didn’t have flu last year. We didn’t have a big outbreak of flu.’ And that is true, because we were all wearing masks and isolating and social distancing. So, it is a concern that maybe people will have slacked off on it. And we want them to still get the flu vaccine too,” she said.

Lustik says it is safe to get the COVID vaccine and the flu shot around the same time, but it’s important to talk with your doctor about the timing.

